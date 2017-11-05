Shooter dead; multiple people shot at Texas church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN.

The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooter is dead. There is no word on how many people were injured.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Developing…

DEVELOPING: Shooting at Texas baptist church in Sutherland Springs as police report multiple victims of 'active gunman' pic.twitter.com/2ckI2B45c9 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 5, 2017

Several shot at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland, TX (via @MaxMasseyTV) pic.twitter.com/sKFVlnWG6v — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) November 5, 2017