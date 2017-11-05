Funeral home shut down for alleged jewelry theft from bodies, mixed-up ashes and dirty embalming tables

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A mortuary in Salt Lake City has had its license suspended after two former employees alleged wrongdoing.
KSTU reported that Carver Mortuary had its license taken away last week after a committee examined testimony from the employees.
Part of a report released that details the incident claims that employees were, "placing fetal remains or infants in the same retort as a deceased adult person." A retort is a chamber were bodies are placed for cremation.
Another part of the report reads that bodies were, "outside of the refrigeration room for periods of a day or more."
A former employee told the committee that it was common practice to, "keep jewelry, watches, rings, and other personal property and not deliver those items to the decedents' family."
