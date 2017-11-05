× 1 woman dead after gunshots fired at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One woman is dead after gunshots were fired at a Lexington home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Labrina Shanoya Daves, 41, was pronounced dead by medical personnel responding to the scene, Lexington police said in a press release.

Crews were called to 308 Bruce St. shortly before 2 a.m. Gunshots were fired from outside the home and into the front door, striking the victim, according to investigators.

Daves was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper part of her body, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not appear to be random.

Anyone with any information can call Lexington police at (336) 243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.