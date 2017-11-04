Teen with special needs left with no way to speak after speech generating computer stolen from church parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A special-needs teenager in Kentucky has had a computer that allows her to speak stolen from a vehicle in a church parking lot.

WKYT reported that 14-year-old Layne Barlow was born with a condition that left her unable to speak. She uses a $17,000 Tobii Dynavox Speech Generating computer.

The device was stolen out of her family’s van Wednesday night at church. The family was in a hurry and forgot to lock the van’s doors.

“There are unintended consequences that are associated with when you take something from someone," says grandfather Marvin Barlow. "You might just see it as a computer, a laptop. But as you see now, you have taken away from her the ability to communicate with her peers and with us and her teachers.”