Police looking for man accused of robbing Lexington convenience store at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Lexington at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 711 at 1709 Cotton Grove Road shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to a Lexington police press release.

The clerk told police that a man entered the store with a black pistol and demanded money. The suspect then left with the cash in a blue sedan, according to police. There are no reports of injuries.

Police said he was wearing a dark hat, hooded sweatshirt, bandana around his neck and dark colored pants.

Anyone with any information can call Lexington Area Crimestoppers at (336) 243-2400.