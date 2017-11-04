× North Carolina’s first cat cafe opens in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s first cat cafe opened in downtown Greensboro this weekend, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Crooked Tail Cat Café opened Friday at 604 S. Elm St. in the spacer formerly Crawford’s Creations.

What is a cat cafe? Crooked Tail owner Karen Stratman described it as a place where cats and humans can enjoy each other.

“The goal is to provide an environment that is enriching to humans and cats,” said Stratman.

The concept originated in Taiwan in the late 1990s as cat cafes sprung up as places where people who love cats can interact with them without actually owning one.

