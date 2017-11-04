× North Carolina man accused of using cell phone to take pictures up woman’s skirt at Goodwill

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A man is accused of using his cell phone to take photos up a woman’s skirt at a North Carolina Goodwill store.

WJZY reported that Pieter Badenhorst, 46, of Cornelius, was recently arrested and faces charges of felony invasion of privacy in connection to the incident.

An employee at the store in Huntersville said the suspect has committed the same crime at several Goodwill locations in the area and a frequent customer caught him.

“We can tell you that the safety of our customers and team members is a top priorit,” Goodwill said, in part, in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the police and have provided surveillance videos from our store cameras. We appreciate the department’s quick response.”