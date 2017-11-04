× North Carolina man accused of luring children into ice cream truck and sexually assaulting them

DURHAM, N.C. – A North Carolina man is accused of using an ice cream truck to lure and sexually assault children.

Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah, 51, of Durham, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child, according to police.

Two children reported that the suspect lured them inside a red ice cream truck and sexually assaulted them inside the vehicle.

Police said the crimes happened on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 in Durham. The truck was a Ford van with pictures of popsicles on the side and back.

The suspect was confined Saturday and jailed under a $1 million bond, according to Durham County records.