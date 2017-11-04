× Man has life-threatening injuries after crash involving car, military-style cargo truck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a military-style cargo truck and a car Friday in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Daniel Mark Beyerlein, 30, of Winston-Salem, is currently being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, Winston-Salem police said in a press release.

Investigators said Beyerlein was driving a Ford Focus north on Bolton Street near the on and off ramp to Silas Creek Parkway shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police said he then tried to turn left onto the on ramp to southbound Silas Creek Parkway and into the path of the truck.

Beyerlein did not have a protected green left turn light at the time and the vehicles collided in the south bound lane of Bolton Street, according to police.

Samuel Howard Palmer Shamel, 24, of Winston-Salem, was the driver of the privately-owned military-style cargo truck, according to police.

Shamel and his passenger were not injured, but Shamel faces charges of failure to register his motor vehicle with the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, not having the motor vehicle inspected, failure to have the motor vehicle insured and failure to properly restrain a child.