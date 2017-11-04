× Home not habitable after house fire in High Point on Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – No injuries were reported after a house fire Saturday in High Point, according to High Point firefighters.

Crews were called to 214 Seashire Court shortly after 2 p.m., according to Mike Levins, with the High Point Fire Department.

A woman lives at the home, but wasn’t there at the time. A neighbor saw smoke and called 911.

Arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire has since been extinguished.

The home is not habitable and the Red Cross is assisting the victim. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

Levins said High Point residents who don’t have working smoke detectors can contact the fire department and they’ll install one for free.