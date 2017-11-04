Fraternity apologizes after several students offended by Halloween video skit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Ala. – A fraternity in Alabama is apologizing after several students said a video showing a Halloween skit was offensive.

AL.com reported that the skit was performed by the FarmHouse Fraternity at Troy University and involved members dressed as border patrol agents, a Mexican immigrant and President Donald Trump.

The skit took place on Halloween on the school’s campus. It shows border patrol agents chasing a man wearing a poncho and sombrero over a wall. Another member was dressed as the president.

Both the school and the fraternity have issued statements on the video.

The university said it does not condone the actions or images depicted in the video and that its student body is one of the most diverse and international in the state.

The fraternity has apologized, saying the people responsible will face the appropriate disciplinary action.