1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Tobaccoville

TOBACCOVILLE, N.C. – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday evening in Tobaccoville, according to authorities.

Crews responded to 6315 Tobaccoville Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. in reference to the single-vehicle wreck.

The name of the victim and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released.