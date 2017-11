× Yadkin County 911 experiencing problems, residents asked to call temporary number

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — The service provider for Yadkin County 911 is experiencing problems routing cellular calls to the number, according to Christi Colbert with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Yadkin County residents that need 911 services are asked to call 336-849-7811.

They are working to solve the problem and no timetable is available.