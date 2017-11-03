× Woman riding horse down highway charged with driving drunk

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman riding a horse down a highway has been charged with driving drunk.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Donna Byrne, 53, of Polk County, was arrested after a passerby called law enforcement Thursday afternoon in Lakeland, Fla. The caller said Byrne appeared confused as she was riding the horse.

Deputies pulled the suspect over on a busy road and said she smelled of alcohol, staggered and had red, watery eyes.

The suspect faces charges of driving under the influence and animal neglect. She blew twice the legal alcohol limit on a breathalyzer test, according to authorities.

“Ms. Byrne was obviously not in any condition to be on the road. She not only put herself and the horse in danger, but also anyone who was driving on the road, which is typically very busy,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, according to the paper.