Winston-Salem homeowner fires gunshots, scares burglars out of his home, according to police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Three men accused of breaking into a Winston-Salem home ran off after the homeowner fired gunshots, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Sallies Lane at about 6:45 a.m. Friday, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said the suspects broke into the home by forcing open the garage door and entering.

The suspects then confronted the homeowner, who then armed himself with a shotgun and fired in the direction of the suspects, according to police.

The suspect ran off and have not been found. Police said they are not sure if any of the suspects were injured. The homeowner was not hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 727-2800.