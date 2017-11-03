× Winston-Salem couple charged with abusing infant son

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem couple was arrested Thursday and charged with abusing their infant son, according to the Winston-Salem Journal

Latosha Giles, 20, and Tommy Murchison, 26, are each charged with four counts of child abuse, inflicting serious injuries.

The alleged abuse was first reported on May 5 and happened between March and May.

The boy suffered a severe head injury, a fractured right foot and a fractured leg.

Giles and Murchison are being held in the Forsyth County Jail under $75,000 bonds.

They have a Nov. 16 court date.