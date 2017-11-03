Whale euthanized after getting stranded on Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — A male sperm whale that got stranded close to shore in Oak Island Thursday morning has been euthanized, WTVD reports.

Marine biologists examining the whale said it was severely injured, adding that someone intentionally hurt it.

A necropsy – an animal autopsy – is planned for Friday on the beach.

The incident happened near Southeast 22nd Street near the Ocean Crest Fishing Pier.

WWAY-TV reporter Jenna Kurzyna posted a live video of the whale on Facebook.

Authorities are investigating and charges could be filed.