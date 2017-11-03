Welborn Academy in High Point receives donation to help boost music programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Finding the right note is what Connie Beane has taught for years.

However, her first year at Welborn Academy of Science and Technology as band director hasn’t been easy.

“I was able to repair some of the instruments that I came into that were in disrepair. A few even parts of instruments were laying here and there,” Beane said.

About a month ago, she, along with her students, found out the news of a generous gift.

“I was to the point of the jaw dropping to the floor and I was like, ‘are you kidding me,’” she said.

For years, Welborn Academy has struggled with both a shortage of musical instruments and funding for its performing arts programs.

On Friday, National Pawn decided to pay it forward.

The Durham-based company donated more than 100 musical instruments and $2,000 during a special assembly to help out.

“A lot of kids want to play in the band and just their family's finances won't allow it and we want to make their dream come true,” said Bob Moulton, President of National Pawn.

“I would like to really see these kids get excited about it. There are a lot of opportunities out there for scholarships,” Beane went on to say.

National Pawn has been able to give away more than 2,000 instruments to schools in need.

Welborn Academy hopes to get more students interested in band.