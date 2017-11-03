× Wake Forest University student being evaluated for possible case of mumps

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wake Forest University undergraduate student is being evaluated for a possible case of the mumps Friday, according to the university.

The student is in isolation to prevent the spread of the infection to the university community.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has contacted people with close contact to the patient.

Classmates and teachers are not considered to be in danger.

The main symptoms of mumps include swelling of the salivary glands below the ears and above the jaw.

