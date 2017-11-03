Tractor-trailer catches on fire on I-85 North in Davidson County; 2 of 3 lanes closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer caught on fire on northbound Interstate 85 in Davidson County Friday afternoon.

According to Highway Patrol Trooper Mark Bowers, the tractor-trailer full of paper products caught fire while traveling on I-85 North near N.C. 8.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A two-vehicle accident involving a Honda Accord and a box truck happened behind the tractor-trailer that caught on fire.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Only one of three lanes of northbound I-85 is open at this point. Highway Patrol expects all lanes to reopen by about 4 p.m.