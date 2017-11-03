× Teacher accused of biting 2-year-old student on face

COVINGTON, La. — A former Louisiana teacher was arrested after she admitted to biting one of her 2-year-old students, according to authorities.

Heather Marcotte, 28, was arrested Wednesday for felony cruelty to a juvenile.

The child’s mother told deputies that she found a bite mark on her son’s right cheek when she went to pick him up from school on Oct. 24.

She said an administrator at the school informed her that Marcotte said she left the mark on the child when her mouth “accidentally” hit his face. The school district said the teacher had been terminated following the incident.

The case was then turned over to detectives.

During that investigation, Marcotte admitted to biting the child after she became frustrated and agitated with the child’s behavior. A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was taken into custody.

She is being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.