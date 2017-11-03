× Shots fired inside Elon apartment

ELON, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired inside an apartment in Elon.

At about 12:20 a.m., Elon police responded to 735 E. Haggard Ave. in reference to a firearm being discharged inside a residence. Officer say someone fired a gun inside the apartment before driving off.

The suspect was known to the victim and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Town of Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301.