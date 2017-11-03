× Shotgun fired during fight at Elon apartment

ELON, N.C. — Police are investigating after gunshots were fired during a fight inside an apartment in Elon, according to a press release.

At about 12:20 a.m., Elon police responded to 735 E. Haggard Ave. in reference to a disturbance. Arriving officers learned that two men, who were “acquaintances” of the victim, came to the apartment for a drug transaction.

Police say one suspect pulled out a shotgun and a fight happened. During the fight, the gun discharged into the couch and wall.

No one was injured.

The suspects have been identified and are being questioned.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Town of Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301.