Police looking for suspect in High Point robbery

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery in High Point, according to a press release.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers went to Red Dot Grocery at 608 W. Ward Ave. in reference to a robbery. Employees say a man entered the store with a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the store’s owner, a break-in happened several months ago.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.

The owners of Red Dot Grocery in High Point say this man in grey hoodie robbed the store at gun point last night. Police confirming pic.twitter.com/JCyZASzvaE — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) November 3, 2017