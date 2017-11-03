Police looking for suspect in High Point robbery
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect in an overnight robbery in High Point, according to a press release.
At about 11:30 p.m., officers went to Red Dot Grocery at 608 W. Ward Ave. in reference to a robbery. Employees say a man entered the store with a gun and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.
According to the store’s owner, a break-in happened several months ago.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.
35.955692 -80.005318