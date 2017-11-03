× No jail time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — There will be no jail time for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, according to WTVD.

The Army soldier, who was held captive by the Taliban for five years after he deserted his Afghanistan outpost in 2009, pleaded guilty last month to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He has been stripped of his rank and will be dishonorably discharged.

Bergdahl was released in May 2014 in a controversial exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.

He originally faced the possibility of life in prison, but the prosecution asked the judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, for a 14-year sentence. Bergdahl’s attorneys asked Col. Nance for a punishment of dishonorable discharge.

Bergdahl previously chose to be tried by a military judge instead of a jury.