NC Zoo designers build new amphibian habitat

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Right now, visitors at the North Carolina Zoo have a hard time finding the gopher frogs in their habitat.

Typically, they hide under leaves and debris to stay safe.

That's why exhibit design technician Steve Runnfeldt spent the past six months building a new habitat for gopher frogs, tiger salamanders, pigmy rattlesnakes and hognose snakes.

Designers like Runnfeldt work to create natural spaces where visitors can still view the animals. For this new habitat, he used ropes to create tree roots and made molds from real trees.

While he wants the space to look as real as possible, the animals' safety is the top priority.

And the ultimate goal is to teach people about several species of animals that live right here in North Carolina.