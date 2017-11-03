Model Chrissy Teigen leaves waitress massive $1K tip

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Model Chrissy Teigen left a waitress at an Ohio Outback Steakhouse a whopping $1,000 tip.

According to Dayton.com, Teigen was at the popular restaurant with her daughter and several others on Oct. 27.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Mikayla Scott said of the encounter. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Scott said she received a 516 percent tip on the $193 bill.

Teigen’s husband, John Legend, showed up at the restaurant at one point but left to meet friends at another restaurant.

Legend, who is from Ohio, and was in the area for a football game.