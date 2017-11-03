× Man wanted in kidnapping, assault at Thomasville motel arrested in Georgia

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. – A man wanted in connection to a kidnapping and assault at a Thomasville motel has been arrested in Georgia, according to Thomasville police.

Christopher Lee Cates, 33, was taken into custody Friday by authorities in Walton County, Ga., Thomasville police said in a press release.

Cates faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation and communicating threats. He is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Officers were called to the Thomasville Inn at 407 National Highway in reference to an assault shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

An investigation revealed that a woman had been assaulted and held against her will by her ex-boyfriend inside one of the motel’s rooms.