Man running 211 miles for feral cat program

When Allen Griffin discovered a large feral cat colony, he knew he had to do something.

So, he turned to the Feral Cat Assistance Program to help trap, neuter and spay the cats.

“Now there’s probably about 25 in the colony and they’re all healthy and they’re not reproducing,” Allen said.

He continued to volunteer for FCAP’s Spay Days, which spay and neuters 60 to 90 cats every month, but he wanted to do more.

He is an avid runner and has completed ultra-marathons, so he decided to raise money while running the Swamp Fox Trail Run.

This is no ordinary running event. Allen is covering 211 miles in under 72 hours!

He started Nov. 2 and will be running through Nov. 5.

“The hardest point is running through the night. To see the sun go down, waiting for the sun to come up. You know, those hours from two to sun-up are long.”

He’s hoping people will donate to his fundraiser and every dollar raised goes straight to FCAP. It’s also 100% tax-deductible.

You can track Allen here, or donate to Allen’s fundraiser here.