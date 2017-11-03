Lexington man suspected in UNC Chapel Hill explosion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The man suspected of detonating an explosive device on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been identified, according to WTVD.

The suspect was identified as former student 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Edwards, of Lexington. He is now being evaluated at a hospital for possible mental health issues.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday at the Davie Poplar tree in the McCorkle Place area of campus.

Video from witnesses showed the professor trying to stomp out a fire at the base of the tree moments before the explosion occurred.

This is NOT my video – origin unknown – but here is the video from someone's Snapchat of what happened @hgargan @newsobserver pic.twitter.com/1fXyHhoi55 — John Bauman (@bauman_john) November 2, 2017

A professor — identified as Dan Reichart — fell to the ground and then quickly ran away with burns to his face and arms.

Charges have yet to be formally filed against Edwards; however, potential charges are listed as arson.

Witnesses said they saw the man taking off his clothes and could hear him saying “Hail Satan!”