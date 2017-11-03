High Point University students make beds for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – John Young is grateful for the roof over his head and a place to sleep.

"Got a desk, I got clocks, I got books, a restroom, clothes,” Young said. “I mean anything anybody could need. A safe place to stay, I'm not hungry."

He's come a long way in the last four months.

He’s been homeless off and on for seven to eight years, after coming home from the Air Force and struggling to find a job.

"I've slept behind dumpsters,” Young said. “I've slept on park benches."

He now stays at Heal our Heroes Campground in High Point, which offers housing, meals, and other services to homeless veterans.

"Until I got here, I had no answers," Young said.

Basic needs that Kaylor Ramey, a sophomore at High Point University, says no veteran should go without.

"Those men and women deserve a place to lay their head at night," Ramey said.

On Saturday, Ramey, along with other students and volunteers, will turn pieces of wood into 50 bed frames for the campground for the event "Build for the Brave."

Pillows, sheets, and other items have all been donated.

"We have about 10 pillows, probably 30-plus bedsheets,” Ramey said.

Ramey co-founded the group Bed Brigade in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio and wanted to bring the concept to campus.

"We're working to set a budget to build 100 beds per semester," Ramey said.

It’s an idea Young says that's about much more than just a place to sleep.

"Peace of mind, that's what it is,” he said.

“Build for the Brave” will take place Saturday, November 4th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower parking level at the Millis Athletic and Convocation Center at High Point University.