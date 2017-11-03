Greensboro student has talent for performing arts, academics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Put Torren Melton on stage and he will feel at home.

It happens when he's performing with the Community Theater of Greensboro or simply showing off his musical talents.

The Page High School senior has been with CTG for more than five years.

In addition to performing, he stays on top of his academics. The 17-year-old is a member of the National Technical Honor Society.

It's safe to say he could go far!

