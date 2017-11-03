Deer jumps through window of Winston-Salem home, mistaken for intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It was a tripped alarm that woke up and panicked Amanda McNeil around 4 a.m. Thursday.

She said at first she thought several people broke into her home.

“I heard a lot of commotion it really frightened me I thought I was having a home intrusion,” McNeil said.

When she went to check things out, she ended up staring into her sunroom, and that’s when she realized the intruder was not a person but a deer.

McNeil tried to open the door, hoping the animal would leave her home, but instead it went on a wild run through the house.

“[The deer] ran back through the living room, ended up hitting its head on the wall, and went adjacent right across the hallway back into the room that it had entered my home in, jumped on the bed, jumped on the floor and then went out through the window,” McNeil said.

Shattered glass, damaged walls and hoofprints were left behind from this five-minute rampage. McNeil said she is still cleaning up as of Friday night.

McNeil said a Winston-Salem police officer believes the animal busted into the house after spotting its reflection in her window and getting scared.

McNeil is still a bit shaken up and says she has tried to prepare for every emergency that may happen in her home but this is one she was not prepared for and she still can’t believe it happened.

She is now considering putting an anti-reflective coating on her windows.