Boy fills empty trick-or-treat bowl with his own Halloween candy

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A young California boy was caught on camera filling an empty Halloween bowl with his own candy for other trick-or-treaters, according to KSWB.

Kim Manalo left a bowl of candy out while she and her kids went trick-or-treating Tuesday evening. When she got home, the bowl was empty.

"Once we got around the block the bowl was empty. I wasn't too surprised but I was hoping it wasn't one kid or an adult," Manalo told the station.

In a video shared by Manalo on Facebook, a group of trick-or-treaters approach the bowl and notice its empty. While the other kids walk away, one boy stays behind, takes candy from his own bag and puts it in the bowl.

"Seeing that really restored faith. I think that's why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It's just sad that we have to find it in children," Manalo.

The video, which was submitted to Facebook page "Love What Matters" on Thursday, has more than 139,000 views.