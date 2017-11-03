2 robberies, assaults under Greensboro bridge in less than 2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people walking home in Greensboro told police a group of men assaulted one of them with a gun before taking off with their wallet. It happened under the Freeman Mill Road bridge on Spring Garden Street last night.

FOX8 received the 911 call the victims made to police. They said three men came up, hit one of them in the head with a gun and then took off toward downtown.

Another person was also robbed and assaulted by two men in the same area there less than two weeks ago.

This is an area that has some new developments and the first section of the downtown greenway. Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, said it is expected to become more popular.

“People want to live and go where they feel safe,” Matheny said.

People we spoke to out there say they feel safe during the day, but some changes could be made to area so that people feel more comfortable at night.

“I think if they rotated a cop car here in and out every once in a while and leave one sitting here,” said Sheila Hamilton, who regularly goes to the Greenway.

“The area is very dark,” said Sidney Morgan, who works nearby. “I think that we probably need some heavier lighting.”

Greensboro police say they are investigating the robberies, but don’t have any plans to change how they patrol the area because they don’t consider it a hot spot from crime.

Officers on bikes patrol the greenway.