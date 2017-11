OAK ISLAND, N.C. —┬áMarine biologists are evaluating a male sperm whale that washed up on an Oak Island beach Thursday morning, WTVD reports.

It happened near Southeast 22nd Street near the Ocean Crest Fishing Pier.

WWAY-TV reporter Jenna Kurzyna posted a live video of the whale on Facebook.

A University of North Carolina at Wilmington biologist said the whale is not in a healthy condition and its prospects are not good.