Thomasville students get first-hand look at food with Mobile Dairy Classroom

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- For many kids today, they don't know where their food -- like milk -- comes from.

But Courtney Bumgarner brought a lesson to the students of Thomasville Primary with the Mobile Dairy Classroom.

With the Mobile Dairy Classroom, students are able to see the entire process first-hand.

Assistant Principal Aaron Cline says it's all part of their Farm to Table month, which helps today's younger generation understand exactly where their food comes from.

In addition to teaching kids where food comes from, they are able to learn about those who make it all happen -- the farmers.