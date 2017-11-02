× Suspect arrested in Greensboro hit-and-run that left man with severe injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian with a car Tuesday night in Greensboro has been arrested.

Highway patrol confirmed to FOX8 on Thursday that the suspect was arrested, but have not released an identity as of Thursday afternoon.

Ricky Denny, of Greensboro, was walking in the roadway on Gate City Boulevard near Mackay Road at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when it happened.

Denny was hit by a green Ford Taurus with an estimated model year of 1996-1999. The driver drove off afterward.

Denny was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with severe injuries. Several pieces of the headlight lens were located at the scene.