School apologizes for ‘disrespectful’ 9/11 math problem

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. -- Some parents are outraged after their high school students were given a math problem about 9/11, according to WFXT.

The math problem at Newburyport High School asked students to determine how long the plane was in the air before it hit the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Teacher under fire for creating algebra problem from 9/11 terror attacks at Newburyport HS. More on @boston25 at 6 pic.twitter.com/qQJcdqEQ9H — Kathryn Burcham (@kathrynburcham) November 1, 2017

"It's very disrespectful, that's one of the first things that comes to mind, it's really disrespectful," said Angela Wadleigh, whose brother Tom Pecorelli, a Newburyport High alumnus, was killed on American Airlines Flight 11.

"Out of thousands of examples you could use in math, this is not one you could use in math," Wadleigh said.

In a statement, Superintendent Susan Viccaro told WFXT, "This was assignment was not intended to be disrespectful. This was an exercise of poor judgment by the educator who intended to use the historical event as a mechanics to engage students in a thoughtful discussion."

Wadleigh says the teacher owes her and other 9/11 families an apology.