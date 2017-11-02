Run to take place in downtown Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point's downtown streets will become a scenic race course for more than 1,200 Triad participants at the fall GO FAR Family 5K & Fun Run presented by Triad McDonald's on Saturday.

The run takes place at Showplace Courtyard, 211 E. Commerce Ave.

Students have been training for 8 to 10 weeks with after-school clubs to walk or run a mile or 5K. The event allows students to reach their personal goals and celebrate their achievements.

The Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K starts at 9 a.m. Registration will be held the morning of the race from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $15 for the Fun Run and $30 for the 5K.

