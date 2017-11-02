× Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting 2 juveniles in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Robert Byam is facing nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of breaking and entering. He is also accused of using social media as a sex offender.

According to arrest records, the incident happened Oct. 18 on Baxter Street in Charlotte.

It is currently unknown whether Byam met the children online or not.

Byam was convicted of possessing child pornography out of Massachusetts.