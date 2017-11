× Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured in Greensboro Thursday night.

The wreck happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Alamance Church Road near Rotherwood Road.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.

36.041408 -79.770626