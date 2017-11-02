× Paul Ryan says purpose of new bill ‘middle class tax cut’

House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNN in an exclusive interview shortly after the release of Republicans’ new tax bill that the purpose of the new plan is to help the middle class.

“I’m sure that some biased groups, maybe from the left, will come up with their own modeling,” he told CNN’s Phil Mattingly in an interview Thursday. “But it’s very clear and obvious that the whole purpose of this is a middle-class tax cut to give people more take-home pay.”

He continued, “And more to the point, we have to get faster economic growth. Because with faster economic growth, you get bigger paychecks, you get bigger wage growth.”

GOP leaders unveil key details in new tax plan

House Republicans unveiled key details and the text behind their tax legislation Thursday, but not without some reservations from rank-and-file members.

“This is it. This is a very important and special moment for our country,” Ryan said at a news conference before the interview with CNN. “This is our chance to make sure that generations to come don’t just get by, they get ahead in this country.”