Parents outraged after porn shown on TV monitors in high school cafeteria

JONESBORO, Ga. – Parents at a high school in Georgia are outraged after pornography was shown on a TV monitor during lunch in the school cafeteria.

WSBTV reported that a sophomore student at Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro claims the porn played for about one minute while students were eating.

The principal then ran out of the cafeteria and it disappeared, according to the student.

The representative for the school said the incident is being investigated and any student responsible will be disciplined.

“That’s something that should be seen behind closed doors. No child should see that,” said Daphne Raines, who has a daughter at the school. “It was ridiculous. It was just horrible.”