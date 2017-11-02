× Overturned concrete truck closes NC 150 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An overturned concrete truck has closed N.C. 150 northwest of Lexington Thursday afternoon, according Davidson County 911 dispatchers.

The wreck happened at N.C. 150 and Byerly Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at 1:53 p.m. and N.C. 150 is expected to be closed until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The following detour has been set up by NCDOT:

N.C. 150 to Becky Hill Road to Yadkin College Road to Hobbs Road to Friendship Church Road back to NC 150. Reverse directions on the opposite side.

35.888129 -80.326079