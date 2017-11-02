× New restaurant featuring wood-fired brick oven pizza, rotisserie chicken to open in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of Osteria Italian Restaurant is opening a second Greensboro restaurant at 107 Smyres Place, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

But the second restaurant will be a departure from the Italian cuisine of Osteria, which opned five years ago at 1310 Westover Terrace.

“It will be very different and very exciting,” said Koco Tamburi, who operates Osteria.

The details for the new, more casual restaurant are still being worked out. It doesn’t have a name, yet. But Tamburi refers to it as an “international cantina” and hints that the menu will be heavily influenced by Latin flavors.

The new restaurant will feature wood-fired brick oven pizza and wood-fired rotisserie chicken.

