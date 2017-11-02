× NC inmate who assaulted officer, escaped during medical procedure captured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina inmate who allegedly assaulted a transportation officer during a doctor’s appointment and escaped custody has been captured, according to WLOS.

Michael Calloway, 42, escaped Wednesday afternoon while on leave from the Buncombe County jail for a medical procedure at a doctor’s office in Asheville.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said he assaulted the officer and ran out of the office.

Duncan said the shackles and handcuffs had to be removed from Calloway for the procedure.

He was arrested several times this year and now faces charges of robbery and resisting an officer, but he also has a long list of previous charges.

Calloway also escaped from another jail in 2014.