Manhunt underway for NC inmate who assaulted officer, escaped during medical procedure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a North Carolina inmate who allegedly assaulted a transportation officer during a doctor’s appointment and escaped custody, according to WLOS.

Michael Calloway, 42, escaped Wednesday afternoon while on leave from the Buncombe County jail for a medical procedure at a doctor’s office in Asheville.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said he assaulted the officer and ran out of the office. He is believed to have run into the Biltmore Forest woods.

Duncan said the shackles and handcuffs had to be removed from Calloway for the procedure.

Calloway faces charges of breaking and entering, being a habitual felon, stealing a car, and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

He was arrested several times this year and is currently facing charges robbery and resisting an officer, but he also has a long list of previous charges.

Calloway also escaped from another jail in 2014.