Man wanted in kidnapping, assault at Thomasville motel

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man is wanted in the kidnapping and assault of a woman at a Thomasville motel Tuesday night.

At about 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the Thomasville Inn located at 407 National Highway in reference to an assault. An investigation revealed that a woman had been assaulted and held against her will by her ex-boyfriend inside one of the motel’s rooms.

Police are now searching for Christopher Lee Cates in connection with the kidnapping. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation and communicating threats.

Anyone with information about Cates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.