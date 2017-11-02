× Man shot outside Greensboro bakery, police looking for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside a bakery in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release.

Officers received a 911 call at 9:18 a.m. from the Flowers Thrift Shop Bakery located at 1227 Fourth St. in reference to a shooting. The man, who was shot in his left leg, is in fair condition.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting suspect ran from the bakery.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.